News You'll Have Heart Eyes for Krispy Kreme's New Valentine's Day Donuts Plus, a cute new way to share them with loved ones.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's holiday donuts are one of life's greatest pleasures. They're always bright, they're always tasty, and when we're lucky, they come in fun shapes. It's no surprise, then, that the donut chain's new heart-shaped Valentine's Day collection hits all the marks. Starting Monday, February 1, four festive new donuts are up for grabs at shops across the US. Here's what you can expect in the heart-filled lineup: The Sprinkled Heart has a quintessential Valentine's look. It comes with bright red icing, Cake Batter Kreme filling, and heart sprinkles on top.

has a quintessential Valentine's look. It comes with bright red icing, Cake Batter Kreme filling, and heart sprinkles on top. The Sugar Cookie Heart is pure elegance, dipped and drizzled with white icing and sprinkled with pink and red sugar on top. As the name suggests, it's filled with Sugar Cookie Kreme.

is pure elegance, dipped and drizzled with white icing and sprinkled with pink and red sugar on top. As the name suggests, it's filled with Sugar Cookie Kreme. The Strawberries & Kreme Heart is, yes, filled with Strawberries & Kreme, then dipped in pink strawberry icing and decorated with a sugar heart.

is, yes, filled with Strawberries & Kreme, then dipped in pink strawberry icing and decorated with a sugar heart. The Chocolate Caramel Heart is stuffed with Caramel Kreme, covered in chocolate icing, drizzled with white icing, and accented with a line of confetti sprinkles.

Gift a "Dough-Note" to someone you love. | Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Also new this year, Krispy Kreme introduced "Dough-Notes," a cute way to gift the new heart-shaped donuts to someone you love. Dough-Notes are custom Valentine's Day boxes made to look like post-marked letters. Each box holds 12 donuts and has a "To/From" area where you can write a note to a loved one. If you're isolating at home, or live far from a loved one, you can send Dough-Notes remotely with Krispy Kreme's no-contact delivery option. Order online, add a custom note that will be printed out at the store, and let Krispy Kreme handle the drop-off. We'll miss the classic conversation heart donuts that Krispy Kreme sold in previous years, but change can be a good thing, and this switch-up certainly doesn't disappoint.

