Krispy Kreme Is Letting the Internet Pick Its New Donut Flavor

Democracy is one of those ideas so good you can apply it to anything: Greece, insurrections in preschool classrooms, and yes, donuts.

In this populist spirit, Krispy Kreme is letting us decide the new flavor for its new glazed donut. From Tuesday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 22, we'll all have the chance to vote for blueberry, caramel, lemon, or maple as the company's newest flavor. Krispy Kreme will then develop a delicious donut using the winning flavor and offer it at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the United States this spring.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners.”

Head to www.voteforglaze.com to vote. You'll get one vote per day, and you can tag your favorite in #VoteForGlaze and tag @krispykreme to campaign for your favorite. The winner will be announced January 25.

No matter which one wins though, we'll have a new doughnut. And that's what democracy is all about.

