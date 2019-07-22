Krispy Kreme Is Making Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches and Milkshakes

Krispy Kreme rocked the donut-eating world in June, when it unleashed decadent cream-filled versions of its iconic Original Glazed for the first time in the United States. Now, just about a month later, the classic dough ring slinger announced it's working on perhaps its biggest and most exciting menu additions ever: donut ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.
The ice cream-based offerings are a key part of a comprehensive store design overhaul Krispy Kreme is debuting at a new, first-of-its-kind location in Concord, North Carolina on Tuesday, the company announced. The new store will feature several new menu options along with a whole new look, featuring an expanded view of its donut-making process, new donut displays, new digital menu boards, and more. But who cares about fancy screens? Far and away the most exciting news here is the menu changes. Here's everything you have to look forward to:
- Scoop Sandwiches: This is Krispy Kreme's take on an ice cream sandwich. They're made by taking a donut, slicing it in half, and heaping scoops of Original Glazed-infused ice cream and toppings between the two slices. You can get them in several flavors, including Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.
- Milkshakes: Not your typical fast food milkshake, these hand-spun drinks are made with Original Glazed-infused ice cream. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and Oreo Cookies & Kreme. All come served with whipped cream and a mini Original Glazed donut on top, you know, in case you need more sugar.
- Custom Donuts: No, Krispy Kreme isn't going to let you behind the counter, but they are giving you a bit more say in how your donuts should be flavored with new customization options. Specifically, you can choose from five glazes, five drizzle flavors, and 10 toppings, which sounds crazy. But in a good way.
Krispy Kreme said the new store's look and menu is a taste of what's to come to other locations across the country. The Concord location is one of 45 new stores the chain is planning to open through 2020 while it also remodels its existing stores, according to a press release. In other words, the new Scoop Sandwiches, milkshakes, and customized donuts are likely heading your way soon, though Krispy Kreme hasn't said exactly when.
"This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers," Andy Skehan, president of Krispy Kreme's North America division, said in a statement. "From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds."
Hopefully, this ice cream-infused future comes sooner rather than later. In the meantime, nothing's stopping you from making DIY donut ice cream sandwiches.
