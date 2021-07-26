Triathlete Celebrates After Grueling Olympic Gold Win, Pukes at Finish Line
Winning isn't always pretty.
When it comes to the Olympics it doesn't matter how you win, it just matters that you get it done—going for the gold isn't always a pretty pursuit. Just ask triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt, who's bringing home the gold medal for his native Norway after a less-than-picture-perfect win.
The 27-year-old athlete was dubbed the winner of the Tokyo 2020 Triathalon, which featured a 1.5-kilometer swim (0.9 miles), a 40-kilometer (25-mile) bike ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run.
That's not why people are talking about him though. Immediately after his victory, the Norwegian athlete threw up and had to be taken away in a wheelchair, Eurosport reported. According to the outlet, Blummenfelt took most of the race slow and steady, being outpaced by Great Britain's Alex Yee for much of the run. He took the top spot in the last 11 seconds, booking it over the finish line to get the gold.
As he completed the race, drenched in so much sweat his white uniform was completely sheer, he grabbed the finish line, vomited into it, and fell to the ground.
He was helped back to his feet before being wheeled off for further examination. The Norwegian took home the gold, Yee the silver, and New Zealand's Hayden Wilde took bronze.
Despite the unglamorous finish, Blummenfelt told Reuters he was prepared for worse. While Tokyo saw a huge heatwave, and Insider reports that the event "had to be brought forward to prevent exhaustion in the peak heat at the 2020 Tokyo Games," Blummenfelt said he had been training in much harsher conditions.
"Our team is world-leading for heat preparation so we were a bit disappointed it was not as warm as we were hoping for," he told Reuters. "I'm from Bergen where for two-thirds of the year it's windy, rainy, and 10 degrees. But that just shows the strength of the team around us getting that preparation."
No word on whether he had a few practice barfs too, but he did note that he had set a goal to "win an Olympic gold medal here in 2020" after "thinking about this race for so many years."
A gritty finish in the Olympics is still a finish, and that's all it takes to win.