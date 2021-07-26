Triathlete Celebrates After Grueling Olympic Gold Win, Pukes at Finish Line

When it comes to the Olympics it doesn't matter how you win, it just matters that you get it done—going for the gold isn't always a pretty pursuit. Just ask triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt, who's bringing home the gold medal for his native Norway after a less-than-picture-perfect win.

The 27-year-old athlete was dubbed the winner of the Tokyo 2020 Triathalon, which featured a 1.5-kilometer swim (0.9 miles), a 40-kilometer (25-mile) bike ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run.

That's not why people are talking about him though. Immediately after his victory, the Norwegian athlete threw up and had to be taken away in a wheelchair, Eurosport reported. According to the outlet, Blummenfelt took most of the race slow and steady, being outpaced by Great Britain's Alex Yee for much of the run. He took the top spot in the last 11 seconds, booking it over the finish line to get the gold.

As he completed the race, drenched in so much sweat his white uniform was completely sheer, he grabbed the finish line, vomited into it, and fell to the ground.