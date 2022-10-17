Kroger Plans to Buy Albertsons Grocery Stores in a Massive Merger

Grocery stores in the US might be about to undergo a dramatic change. Kroger has announced plans to buy Albertsons in a deal it says totals nearly $25 billion.

The deal, expected to close in 2024, would bring together two of the largest grocery chains in the country, in addition to creating one of the nation’s largest private employers. Together, the stores total about 710,000 employees, most of which are unionized across the nearly 5,000 combined grocery stores, according to the company. The combined company would also control 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, almost 4,000 pharmacies, and more than 2,000 fuel centers.

Kroger and Albertsons, recognizable grocery names in their own right, operate many other stores. The group of stores under the Kroger umbrella includes Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Dillons, Fred Meyer, and others. Meanwhile, Albertsons stores include Safeway and Vons.

For context, Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods was valued at $13.7 billion back in 2017. This merger would make Kroger the second largest grocery retailer in the US with a 13.5% market share, trailing only Walmart’s 15.5%, per CNN.

"This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors," Rodney McMullen, Kroger CEO, said in a statement.

Consolidations have become familiar across the US in recent years. CNN suggests that the massive scale of the combined companies would provide the buying equity capable of fending off other big retailers like Amazon and Walmart. CNN also cites increased competition from discount and warehouse retailers like Dollar General, Aldi, and Costco. Though, there are many who believe the merger would be bad for consumers.

The deal is a long way from finished, and industry experts have said that there are large hurdles to clear with regard to antitrust security. Some unions, Democrats, and others have come out against the deal, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who called it an "absolute disaster."

They argue prices could ultimately rise due to the merger and that competition will be driven out of some markets. "There is no reason to allow two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country to merge--especially with food prices already soaring,” said Sarah Miller, Executive Director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization. "With 60% of grocery sales concentrated among just 5 national chains, a Kroger-Albertons deal would squeeze consumers already struggling to afford food, crush workers fighting for fair wages, and destroy independent, community stores. This merger is a cut and dry case of monopoly power, and enforcers should block it."