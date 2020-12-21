Kroger Just Revealed the Most Popular Grocery Store Foods This Year
We ate a lot of chips and drank a lot of wine.
2020 was the year holing up on the couch with a six-pack of White Claw and family-sized Flamin' Hot Cheetos was considered heroic, the right thing to do, a public safety blessing. And because the pandemic probably shifted more than a few of our habits, Kroger looked at how Americans snacked this year.
The grocery retailer analyzed year-over-year sales across 2,800 different stores nationwide to determine the top shopping trends of 2020. And according to the report, zero-calorie soda earned the No. 1 spot for its sales increase while four-cheese Mexican blend shredded cheese, flavored potato chips, sauvignon blanc wine, and heavy whipping cream followed closely behind.
"The most-popular foods and beverages of 2020 underscore how our customers not only adapted to the challenges of this unique year but embraced cooking and eating at home as part of their new routine," chief merchant for Kroger Stuart Aitken said in a press release. "As many of our customers transitioned to working from home and virtual schoolrooms this year, coffee, fresh deli meat and artisan bread emerged as go-to staples for elevated breakfast and lunch routines, while zero-calorie soft drinks, unique potato chip flavors, wine and chocolate stood out as comfort-food favorites."
With most folks resorting to at-home dining for much of the year, Kroger also saw a spike in fresh burger patties, artisan breads, and restaurant-style buns. As well as bulk individual coffee pods and party-sized bags of variety chocolate—and I, too, agree caffeine and chocolate were the key to surviving this hell year.
"Many of our customers rediscovered their passion for cooking and baking at home in 2020 and aspire to eat more healthy foods and explore more unique tastes and flavors in the year ahead," Aitken added in the press release. "We're excited about what Our Brands will offer customers in the new year through innovation and by delivering the fresh, flavorful and on-trend foods they expect from Kroger's industry-leading portfolio of brands."
