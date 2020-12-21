Kroger Just Revealed the Most Popular Grocery Store Foods This Year

2020 was the year holing up on the couch with a six-pack of White Claw and family-sized Flamin' Hot Cheetos was considered heroic, the right thing to do, a public safety blessing. And because the pandemic probably shifted more than a few of our habits, Kroger looked at how Americans snacked this year.

The grocery retailer analyzed year-over-year sales across 2,800 different stores nationwide to determine the top shopping trends of 2020. And according to the report, zero-calorie soda earned the No. 1 spot for its sales increase while four-cheese Mexican blend shredded cheese, flavored potato chips, sauvignon blanc wine, and heavy whipping cream followed closely behind.

"The most-popular foods and beverages of 2020 underscore how our customers not only adapted to the challenges of this unique year but embraced cooking and eating at home as part of their new routine," chief merchant for Kroger Stuart Aitken said in a press release. "As many of our customers transitioned to working from home and virtual schoolrooms this year, coffee, fresh deli meat and artisan bread emerged as go-to staples for elevated breakfast and lunch routines, while zero-calorie soft drinks, unique potato chip flavors, wine and chocolate stood out as comfort-food favorites."