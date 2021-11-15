Kroger Is Recalling Baked Goods in 29 States Due to Metal Fragment Contamination

Kroger is pulling Country Oven baked goods from shelves in various stores across the nation. According to the grocery chain, the items may have been contaminated with metal.

According to Food Safety News, affected baked goods include: Country Oven Cinnamon Rolls, Country Oven White Cake (7 lb, 13.5oz), Country Oven Chocolate Cake (40 oz), Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake, and more. The recall has been issued in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

The fear is that metal fragments found their way into the starch used to make the bakery items. Kroger worries the cakes and other treats may have made their way into shoppers' homes.

Consumers are being urged to check the labels on any recently purchased bakery items from Kroger for the following information:

Country Oven Cinnamon Roll 4-oz. and 2.5-oz. UPC: 0001111019657 or

0001111019550. Use by: December 28; January 1, 2022; January 10, 2022; January 11, 2022; January 12, 2022

Country Oven White Cake 7-lbs., 13.5-oz., and 29-oz. UPC: 0001111005643, 0001111019715, 0001111019742, or 0001111006361. Use by: April 5, 2022; March 28, 2022; March 29, 2022; March 15, 2022, March 18, 2022.

Country Oven Chocolate Cake 13.5-oz., 60-oz and 40-oz. UPC: 0001111019708, 0001111019721, 0001111019721, or 0001111006325. Use by: March 17, 2022; March 29, 2022; March 20, 2022; March 16, 2022.

Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake 37-oz. UPC: 0001111019348. Use by: April 2, 2022.

Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake 37-oz. UPC: 0001111019350. Use by: April 2, 2022.

Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake 37-oz. UPC: 0001111019352. Use by: April 3, 2022.

Country Oven Yellow Cake 18.5-oz, 7-oz, 13.5-oz., and 42-oz. UPC: 0001111019366, 0001111019595, 0001111019716, or 0001111002012. Use by: March 20, 2022; March 17, 2022; March 18, 2022; March 24, 2022; March 25, 2022; March 26, 2022; March 27, 2022; March 15, 2022.

Country Oven Bowtie Danish 3-oz. UPC: 0001111019430. Use by: January 6, 2022.

Country Oven Cheese Pocket 4-oz. UPC: 0001111019445. Use by: January 5, 2022.

Country Oven Angel Food Cake 13-oz. UPC: 0001111019457. Use by: March 21, 2022; March 30, 2022; March 31, 2022; April 4, 2022; April 5, 2022.

Country Oven Yellow/Fudge Cake 48-oz. UPC: 0001111019628, 0001111019648, 0001111007945, or 0004157326769. Use by: March 19, 2022 or April 3, 2022.

Country Oven Red Velvet Cake 13-oz, 28-oz. UPC:0001111019723, 0001111019740, 0004157306392, 0004157307575, 0001111018534, 0001111018617, 00011110207362 Use by: March 18, 2022; March 31, 2022; April 1, 2022; March 24, 2022; March 25, 2022; March 15, 2022.

Country Oven Marble Cake 7-lb. UPC: 0001111019751. Use by: April 6, 2022.

Country Oven Chocolate/Fudge Cake. UPC: 0004157306389, 0004157307572, 0001111018529. Use by: April 3, 2022.

Country Oven Yellow/Caramel Cake. UPC: 0004157306397, 0004157307578, 0001111018528. Use by: April 1, 2022; April 2, 2022.

Country Oven Apple Double Layer Cake 32-oz. UPC: 0001111019535. Use by: March 22, 2022.

Country Oven Boston Creme Cake. UPC: 0001111019561. Use by: April 4, 2022.

Country Oven Raspberry Cake. UPC: 0001111006321. Use by: March 21, 2022.

Country Oven Party Balloon Cake. UPC: 0063507840040. Use by: March 15, 2022.



Items matching the above description should be thrown away or returned to the store from which they were purchased.