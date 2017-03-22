NYC Might Get a Penis-Shaped Skyscraper and the Internet Is Delighted

The family company of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is looking to makeover a building that could alter the New York City skyline. The Kushner Companies' building at 666 Fifth Avenue may undergo a $7.5 billion redevelopment.
However, the Washington Post reports the advisor's position in the White House has the potential to create a conflict of interest despite the fact he sold his stake in the family business. But it's not the potential for conflicts that has people talking about the building online.
The Wall Street Journal shared a look at the rendering and the future erection reminded everyone of, well, an erection. It's super phallic.
The building has proven to be something of a Rorschach test. Not everyone saw genitals in the rendering. Other people took a hard look at it and went a different route.
The Kushner's will reportedly change the address from being the mark of the beast to the less fun 660 Fifth Avenue. The building was designed by British architect Zaha Hadid, who passed away last year. She won countless awards for her work across the world including the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Guangzhou Opera House, Galaxy SOHO, and the London Aquatics Centre for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
The building could be finished by 2025, at which time people will begin posing for awkward photos pretending the building is a part of their body. The future is bright.
