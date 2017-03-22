NYC Might Get a Penis-Shaped Skyscraper and the Internet Is Delighted

The family company of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is looking to makeover a building that could alter the New York City skyline. The Kushner Companies' building at 666 Fifth Avenue may undergo a $7.5 billion redevelopment.

However, the Washington Post reports the advisor's position in the White House has the potential to create a conflict of interest despite the fact he sold his stake in the family business. But it's not the potential for conflicts that has people talking about the building online.

The Wall Street Journal shared a look at the rendering and the future erection reminded everyone of, well, an erection. It's super phallic.