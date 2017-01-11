This Maniac Just Skateboarded 89 MPH, Crushing a World Record

Ripped from the files of things you should really never be trying to do, Kyle Wester has set a new world record for the fastest downhill skateboard run ever. This absolute maniac got his skateboard — skateboard! — up to 89.4 miles per hours on Aug. 29 at an undisclosed location while wearing relatively little to protect himself from the kind of road burn that was totally a possibility.

The run surpasses the previously held record of 80.4 miles per hour, held by Mischo Erban, according to Guinness. Other accounts have Erik Lundberg as the world record holder with a speed of 81.17 miles per hour. But credit where credit is due, all of them are lunatics. No matter which record is "official," Wester has beaten it by quite a bit, even if it has not yet been verified by Guinness.