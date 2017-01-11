This Maniac Just Skateboarded 89 MPH, Crushing a World Record

Ripped from the files of things you should really never be trying to do, Kyle Wester has set a new world record for the fastest downhill skateboard run ever. This absolute maniac got his skateboard — skateboard! — up to 89.4 miles per hours on Aug. 29 at an undisclosed location while wearing relatively little to protect himself from the kind of road burn that was totally a possibility.
The run surpasses the previously held record of 80.4 miles per hour, held by Mischo Erban, according to Guinness. Other accounts have Erik Lundberg as the world record holder with a speed of 81.17 miles per hour. But credit where credit is due, all of them are lunatics. No matter which record is "official," Wester has beaten it by quite a bit, even if it has not yet been verified by Guinness.
One of Wester's companion's summed up the run rather concisely when he yelled, "Holy shit!"
"That's what I'm talking about," Wester said upon learning what speed he hit. "Feels great man. Dream come true."
Watch Wester in all his wooshing glory above.