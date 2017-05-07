Maniac Sets Record for Most Ghost Peppers Eaten

Some world records should stay a world record forever because no sane person should attempt to break it. L.A. Beast, aka Kevin Strahle, went for a couple records on May 3 and is etched into history after he almost doubled the most ghost peppers a person has eaten in two minutes. (Strahle also broke the record for most chicken nuggets eaten in three minutes.)
This American hero says his eyes don't burn when he eats ghost peppers, something that happens for most mortals. He gives a little more than you bargained for in that story. He says he "ejected" ghost peppers from his body once and the toilet water splashed back up into his face and eyes, burning his face.
L.A. Beast practiced for a month leading up to the Guinness challenge by chewing on dried ghost peppers. (See him in training in the teary video above.) In case you're considering an absolutely stupid challenge like this, Beast, a ranked competitive eater, says he pretends he's on a beach sipping beers in his mind while his body does "all the work."
Even with that professional advice, you should probably skip this challenge. L.A. Beast is an animal and look how his hands are shaking toward the end. The experience looks thoroughly unpleasant even before he starts chugging milk and has to run (presumably) to the bathroom while being told he broke a world record.
Someone mail that man a pallet of Charmin.
