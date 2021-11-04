La Colombe Is Making Bottled Coffee-Infused Protein Smoothies Now

La Colombe is teaming up with the plant-based brand Pressed, and together they are creating coffee smoothies. It is the best way to get your caffeine and your protein in the same gulps, and what’s more, there are two flavors to choose from.

The Mocha Reishi Cold Brew Smoothie is made of a blend of banana, monk fruit sweetener, almond butter, pea protein, cacao, oats, coffee, reishi mushroom powder, and filtered water. It has 150mg of caffeine and 12g of protein per bottle. The Vanilla Protein Cold Brew Smoothie combines coffee, banana, monk fruit, almond butter, pea protein, oats, maca, and vanilla extract. It has 140 mg of caffeine and 10g of protein per bottle.

You’ll be able to purchase these protein and coffee-infused beverages at all Pressed locations, online and in the app.