La Colombe Coffee Cans Are Available Nationwide Now

There's nothing like a perfectly brewed latte (or three) to start the day off right. Thankfully, it just got a little bit easier to always have one on hand. Philadelphia-based coffee roaster La Colombe is expanding its reach. With the help of the Molson Coors Beverage Company, the brewer's ready-to-drink lattes and coffees will be more widely accessible. Molson Coors announced that the canned lattes and other coffee products will be available nationwide on Wednesday, September 8.

The news comes after La Colombe and Molson Coors entered into a 10-year distribution partnership in 2020 as part of Molson Coors' efforts to extend its product line beyond alcoholic beverages. "This is one more way we're innovating beyond our traditional product lines to deliver what consumers want," Pete Marino, president of emerging growth at Molson Coors, said in a press release.

Now, you can stock up on the draft lattes at some of your go-to big box stores. Kroger, Walmart, Target, and HyVee are carrying the canned caffeinated beverages. There are also plans to put the cans on shelves at some West Coast grocery stores.

I personally can't wait to buy a monthlong supply of ready-to-drink coffees at the same place I buy the rest of my groceries. One-stop shopping, baby!