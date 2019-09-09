La Colombe Is Now Making Hard Cold Brew Coffee With MillerCoors

It's not shocking when brands jump on the latest drink fad, trying to cut themselves a fat slice of booming sales while they're still booming. That's why everyone has a hard seltzer now. We can't be more than a couple of months from a celebrity-branded hard seltzer, right? Guy Fieri's Spicy Water, anyone?
Well, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee products have been hot as well, even if they don't hit the triple-digit year-over-year growth of hard seltzer. Chilled coffee has steadily expanded for years, growing at least 10% annually in the US from 2013-17, according to a May 2018 Mintel report. There's been a growing number of booze brands jumping into the coffee world, trying to see just how far that growth might extend. (See: Pabst Blue Ribbon's surprisingly good Hard Coffee and Jägermeister's new Cold Brew Coffee, among others.) Now, an actual coffee brand is getting into the mix. La Colombe has teamed up with MillerCoors to release two versions of a 4.2% ABV Hard Cold Brew Coffee.
Whether you think this is a morning or evening drink, you'll only be able to enjoy it in a few cities that are getting the initial rollout of the drink. You'll find it this month in Boston, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; Ft. Meyers, Florida; Treasure Coast, Florida; and Denver, Colorado.
The company's announcement says the vanilla flavor "has a hint of vanilla sweetness" and is made from medium-roasted Colombian and Brazilian cold brew coffee with alcohol and cane sugar. The Black variation is less sugary with "a delicate balance of sweetness and bitterness highlighted by notes of baker's cocoa."
"We’re thrilled to team up with La Colombe on this exciting launch – they bring deep expertise in the category and their focus on quality sourcing, roasting and innovation made them the perfect partner," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors. "Millennials are constantly looking for new products to keep up with their busy lives. Now people can start or keep the celebration going by grabbing a La Colombe Cold Hard Brew Coffee."
You'll be able to pick up the two variants in four-packs or single-serve nine-ounce cans. Why nine ounces? Something something keeping up with the busy millennial lifestyle or something, probably.
