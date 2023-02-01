This Business-Class-Only Airline Has 2-for-1 Flights to Europe Right Now

Love is, quite literally, in the air. The business-class-only airline La Compagnie is ready to celebrate love at a high altitude this year by offering a huge Valentine's Day sale.

Get ready to cozy up in one of the 76 full-flat seats right next to your loved one while traveling to Europe. Starting tomorrow and through February 14, you can purchase two-for-one deals across three of La Compagnie's routes, including NYC to Paris, NYC to Milan, and NYC to Nice.

Travelers who book their special ticket will score a very sweet deal. Those looking to head over to the capital of love par excellence, Paris, will only have to pay $3,800 for two roundtrip tickets. The same amount is valid for two roundtrip tickets to Milan, while passengers traveling to and from the gorgeous Nice in the south of France will pay $4,800 total.

Tickets purchased during the sale period are valid for travel now through December 31, 2023, and some blackout dates apply. You don't even have to worry much about committing to travel plans set in stone—the tickets are changeable without fees, and they are valid for two years in case you need to make some adjustments.

To snag the Valentine's Day deal, you can enter the code LOVU23 when booking online via this link.