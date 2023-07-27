This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Launching Its First Flights to the Caribbean

Get ready to book a vacation to a luxurious Caribbean destination and not even think about flights.

The business-class only airline La Compagnie just teamed up with travel agency E. Clarke Travel, and together they're launching a VIP program dubbed Travel In Style Journeys. Through the new service, travelers can book a seven-day vacation in St. Maarten, Anguilla, or Saint Barth, and as part of the package, La Compagnie's luxurious planes will fly them from Newark Liberty International Airport to St. Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport.

You won't need to worry about a thing. Travel in Style Journeys will take care of all the trip details, from booking your business-class seats with La Compagnie to arranging transfers, baggage handling, and coordinating rooms and accommodations with private concierge service for the entire trip.

"These new flights to St. Maarten are an exciting development for La Compagnie as they mark our official entry into the Caribbean market," La Compagnie CEO Christian Vernet said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "With leisure travel expected to remain strong, we're thrilled to partner with Travel in Style Journeys to offer an effortless path to some of the destination's most sought-after islands."

For more information on Travel In Style Journeys to reserve your spot for a luxurious Caribbean escape, you can visit this website.