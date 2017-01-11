You Can Make Your Own LaCroix Flavor with This Zesty Online Tool

For some, LaCroix is a divine beverage sent from above. The flavored soda water has a plethora of weird flavors -- what the hell is pamplemousse, really? -- and luckily for the hordes of LaCroix fans with an internet connection and nothing to do, you can create your own cans and flavors online, thanks to the genius who designed this program.

The great thing here is that anyone, or anything for that matter, can be christened as a LaCroix flavor, for you are the ultimate creator and ruler of the soda water universe.

Behold, Anthony Bourdain LaCroix:

