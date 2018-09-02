This Airline Is Offering 90% Off Flights in Its Labor Day Sale

Absolutely any holiday can be twisted into an excuse for a sale. This weekend is no exception. There are Labor Day sales everywhere you look. Frontier Airlines is in on it, offering a damn good deal if you're looking for a flight inside the United States.
The budget airline is offering 90% off flights taken by October 4 if you use the code "NOW90," and 50% off flights taken between October 6 and February 13, 2019 with the code "LATER50." You'll have to purchase before midnight on September 3 if you're going to take advantage of the sale.
The low-cost carrier offers remarkably cheap tickets even without sale prices. Right now, you can find one-way flights for as little as $20 before you take a percentage off the fare, and there are round-trip tickets for $38.40. (Though, the percentage off is on the airfare and does not apply to taxes and carrier fees.)
The cheapest flights are over shorter distances, and the 90% off isn't making a huge dent in your total, as you can see in the example below. However, that discount could take a solid chunk out of a more costly trip.
Frontier isn't known for its lack of fees or stellar on-time arrival rate. It's known for its prices, and you'll need to dig into the fees to get an accurate picture of your total bill. A carry-on bag will cost an extra $35, and a piece of checked luggage costs $30. (You can buy a package for $55.50 that provides you with a checked bag, carry-on, priority boarding, and seat reservation.)
Despite the deluge of potential fees, there are many ways to keep the price alluring, especially over shorter distances where the fare could be less than the gas it'd cost you to drive to your destination.
