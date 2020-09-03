Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Labor Day Weekend
For all the times this weekend that you won't be at the grill.
Aside from strikes and protests that won the workplace rights you enjoy today, nothing says Labor Day like a bunch of good food. (Or, you know, mattress sales.)
Summer's unofficial finale will bring a three-day weekend and a boatload of food deals to supplement all the grilling out you're doing. You'll find deals from Wendy's, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Panera, Del Taco, and tons of other restaurants both local and national.
Here are the best food deals you're going to find over Labor Day weekend.
Free Food on Labor Day
Wendy's
The deal: Hop into the Wendy's app to get a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase.
When: Through September 27
Wendy's
The deal: Place an order for at least $15 through Postmates and you'll get a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, the new burger on a pretzel bun from the chain.
When: September 4-7
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Buy an Original Ice Blended drink or a regular or larger size drink and you'll get one for free. It's BOGO drinks for Labor Day all weekend.
When: September 5-7
Applebee’s
The deal: Place a to-go or delivery order for at least $12 and you’ll be able to snag a free kids meal when using the code “FREEKIDS.”
When: September 7-17
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: September 4 - October 15
Snarf's Sandwiches
The deal: The new "Ridiculous Summer Night Specials" includes free chips and a drink when you buy any 7-inch or 12-inch sandwich after 7pm. The deal is only valid when you order in-person or over the phone.
When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm
Snarfburger
The deal: Get free fries with any burger ordered in-person or over the phone after 7pm.
When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm
Panera
The deal: Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get a full month for free. That's one month of unlimited coffee.
When: Through September 30
Metro Diner
The deal: Grab the Fried Chicken & Waffle Meal Pack and you'll get four free buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders.
When: Through September 7
Food Deals on Labor Day
Hooters
The deal: The code "SMACK20" will get you 20% off an order of at least $30, and the code "SMACK25" will get you 25% off an order of at least $50. The offer is available on curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery.
When: Through September 10
Chili's
The deal: This month's Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, borne under the assumption that all parents could use a drink right now.
When: Through September 30
Del Taco
The deal: Get free delivery when you order any Epic Beyond Burrito or Epic Beyond Burrito Meal through DoorDash.
When: September 4-7
Mountain Mike's
The deal: Get 15% off a large pizza with the code "087019."
When: September 7-17
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Get 15% off your order and free delivery on orders of at least $30 when you order online.
When: September 5-7
Saucey
The deal: The code "CRAFTEDWITHSAUCEY" will get new customers $10 off their booze order over Labor Day weekend.
When: September 4-7
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Smashburger
The deal: Get a White Claw for $3. Where it's allowed, you can get your hard seltzer to go.
When: Through October 5
Winc
The deal: The wine subscription service is offering 45% off your first purchase.
When: Through September 9
Red Lobster
The deal: Get 10% off your to-go order with the code "LOBSTER48." The offer is only available for pickup, though.
When: Through September 13
Applegate
The deal: Snag this coupon to get $1 off any Applegate product at your local store, which might come in handy with Labor Day weekend coming up.
When: Through September 7
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Get 20% off any online order with the code "LABOR20."
When: September 4-6
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Get free delivery through the Ike's app all weekend.
When: September 4-7
Godiva
The deal: Load up on chocolates in its Labor Day sale. Get 15% off a $50 order in-store or online or get 20% off a $100 order.
When: September 4-7
Drizly
The deal: Use the code LAMARCAHOLIDAY to get $5 off your first order through Drizly.
When: Through September 8
Outer Aisle
The deal: You can trim 20% off your order of cauliflower bread with the code "LABORDAY20."
When: Through September 10
Jamba
The deal: If you download the app and sign up for My Jamba Rewards, you'll get $3 off your first order and $2 off your second order.
When: Through September 30
