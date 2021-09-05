Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Labor Day

Here are the best food deals you'll find over Labor Day weekend.

But, also, you can enjoy some good food at a discount over the weekend. Restaurants all over the country are offering specials and perks for dining with them over Labor Day weekend. To make sure you're making the most of the long weekend, we've pulled together all the best food deals you're going to find over Labor Day weekend, including offers form 7-Eleven, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and many other restaurants.

It's time for a three-day weekend. The first Monday in September, we celebrate the American labor movement and all of the wonderful advances it has gifted to us.

Smokey Bones The deal: Get a free bag of hot cinnamon sugar donuts with the purchase of any Family Feast or BBQ Party Pack. When : September 6

Smoothie King The deal: If you're a Smoothie King Healthy Rewards member, you can get a free pumpkin smoothie by taking its pumpkin quiz. When : Through September 6

Elevation Burger The deal: Get a free milkshake when you make any purchase in-store on a Monday in September. When : Mondays through September 27

Fatburger The deal: Get a free milkshake with any purchase on Mondays all month. When : Mondays through September 27

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf The deal: Buy a regular or larger size latte or Ice Blended drink and get a free drink. When : September 4-6, 2 pm-close

Food Deals Over Labor Day Weekend

7-Eleven

The deal: Grab a $1 small Slurpee in honor of the final days of summer.

When: September 6

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Every Monday you can trim 40% off a baker's dozen bagels. That'll run you just $7. It's available for bakery pickup or curbside pickup.

When: Every Monday through September 17

Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Get a large Cheese Pizza for $5 when you buy 60 play points or more.

When: September 5-6

Quiznos

The deal: Buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a second sub for 40% off if you're a Toasty Points rewards member. If you're not a member, you can find the offer on the chain's social media.

When: September 4-6

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get a medium one-topping pizza for a dollar when you buy a large one-topping pizza and use the code "LABOR."

When: Through September 6

Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza and Garlic Cheese Bread for $16 when you order dine-in or carryout.

When: September 5-6

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: The code "LBRDAY21" will get you 15% off all large pizzas.

When: September 6

Arby's

The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid's Meal for $1. Also, Arby's will make a donation to the Arby's Foundation with each Kid's Meal sold.

When: Through September 26

Pollo Campero

The deal: Try one of its new Campero Bowls and order through Campero.com, and you'll get a second one for just a dollar.

When: Through September 14

Wine Insiders

The deal: Take 35% off wine orders across the site with the code "LONGWKND."

When: Through September 6

7-Eleven

The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.

When: Through December 31

Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery on orders placed through DoorDash.

When: September 6-10

Bev

The deal: The canned wine company is offering a Labor Day discount when you order through its site. Get up to 25% off your order with the code "LABORYAY." You'll also get free shipping.

When: Through September 6

Dylan's Candy Bar

The deal: Buy any tackle box and get a free Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box. You can also get an extra 25% off sale items with the code "EXTRA25."

When: Through September 6

Wing Zone

The deal: You can grab 36 boneless wings or 30 original wings with sharable fries, chips, celery, and carrots for $39 with the code "2196."

When: Through November 14

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, you can get Bowls and Salads on sale. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.

When: September 6-12, 11 am - 2 pm

Freebirds World Burrito

The deal: Take 15% off catering orders.

When: Through September 6

Wings Over

The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "SEPTENDER10."

When: Through September 30

The Spice House

The deal: For Labor Day, you can load up on spices and get a discount. You'll get $5 off a $55 purchase, $10 off $75, or $15 off $100 with the code "LDWSALE."

When: September 3-6

Chamberlain Coffee

The deal: The organic coffee company is offering 15% off across its site.

When: September 3-6

Vinebox

The deal: The wine by the glass club has a deal that cuts 20% off the Rosé Collection through Labor Day.

When: Through September 6

Alex's Awesome Sourdough

The deal: Pick up some dough to make pizza at home. You can get it for the discounted price of $6.99 at Whole Foods (not in California) and Kroger.

When: All of September at Kroger, Through September 14 at Whole Foods