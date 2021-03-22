LaCroix’s Latest Flavor Additions May Make You Rethink Your Faves

If it’s starting to seem as though a new hard seltzer variety hits shelves every week, that’s just because a new hard seltzer variety does hit shelves every week. There are so many hard seltzers, in fact, that we have forgotten what non-hard seltzer is even called. Soft seltzer? Sparkling no-ABV water? All we know at this point is that, whatever you call it, LaCroix is among the most popular of them all.

The “best” of LaCroix’s many flavors is always up for debate, and new flavors are always more than welcome to enter the discourse. And latest additions of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry, and Guava São Paulo are in stores and ready for your ranking right now.

LaCroix sells practically everywhere in single cans, variety packs, and single flavor cases. The new flavors join old favorites like pamplemousse, lemon, lime, and good old plain.