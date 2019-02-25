That Look Between Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Is Now a Hilarious Oscars Meme

The 2019 Academy Awards were full of memorable moments, even without a host. Though many of those moments involved Spike Lee, the one moment that has persisted on social media was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.
Their intensely intimate performance has spawned an inescapable meme. (It's not the first time Gaga and Cooper have become a meme because of A Star Is Born.) This time, their intimacy provided the perfect vehicle for the expression of our love of the most mundane and relatable things imaginable.
Why is this meme happening?
Aside from the people who liked A Star Is Born liking it with fervent intensity, there's something relatable about the straightforward romance between Ally (Gaga) and Jack (Cooper). As Esther Zuckerman wrote previously for Thrillist, discussing how meme-ready the film is, "It's an elemental tale of love and loss with a hefty dose of show biz razzle dazzle." (Not to mention, the actors are more than able to recreate their intimacy outside the film.)
No one could resist nabbing screengrabs when the actors got really close during their performance of "Shallow," especially the moment when Gaga looks at Cooper like you'd look at... well... a slice of your favorite pizza after a week of fasting.
Show me some good ones
You knew this is where it was headed. Here are some of the best memes.
