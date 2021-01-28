Don't Freak Out, but Lady Gaga Oreos Are Finally in Stores Nationwide

In December, we came to you with jaw-dropping news that Oreo would be honoring Lady Gaga with a new line of Chromatica-themed cookies. Oreo teased the world with bright visuals of the cookies, but deviously kept us in the dark on when they'd be available to the public. We've spent the last eight weeks eagerly awaiting an update, and it's finally come.

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at exactly 9 am ET, a shiny new chapter in Oreo's 109-year history began: the "Chromatica IV" chapter, if you will.