Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Own Brand of Wine

As if the world needed to be reminded of her greatness, Lady Gaga's spectacular Super Bowl LI Halftime Show performance cemented her status as a legendary singer, dancer, and live performer. Now, it looks like the multi-talented pop icon is throwing her oversized hat into the wine business ring with a personal brand named after one of her songs.

Gaga plans to launch a line of wines called "Grigio Girls," which as you may know, is the name of a song on her 2016 album, Joanne, according to a report by TMZ. The pop star's company has already filed applications and other paperwork needed to produce wine as well as related products like wine coolers and even punches. Based on the brand's name and the song lyrics, it's probably safe to say the main product will be Pinot Grigio, but hopefully the line will also include a nice red wine to pair with her meat dress and maybe some prosecco for all the "sippin' that bub" at the club.