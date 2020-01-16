Old Lady Helps Save Base Jumper Dangling off Building, Asks if He Wants Glass of Water

Grandma isn't just "cute." She's seen some serious shit. Like the wise and stoic tortoise, grandma is slow-moving through everyday adversity with a level of courage and resilience only time can provide. Here's proof: When base jumper Kody Kosloski crashed into a high-rise apartment balcony in Acapulco, Mexico, a little old lady -- life's notoriously grounded protagonist -- sprung into action.
"3, 2, 1, see ya," you hear Kosloski say in a video posted by Inside Edition, right before he dives toward the hotel pool lining the Pacific. Unfortunately, as he releases his parachute, the wind takes him directly towards the building. We see the poor guy panic-scrambling as the parachute gets situated and, ultimately caught, on the balcony above that of the old lady. Then comes my favorite Kosloski quote: "Oh, that sucks."
Soon after Kosloski reduces a near-death experience to something that "sucks," in comes grandma, guns blazing.
"I see you," she says, and it's beautiful. She grabs him by the hand and helps pull him to safety. Off-screen crowds cheer from below, and Kosloski lets them know that he's OK.
"Do you want a glass of water?" the lady asks him cooly. He declines.
"That lady was a sweetheart," he later said to Inside Edition. "I'm sorry for scaring her." But I reckon the only thing scaring grandma is your dehydration, hun.
Ever Heard of Pon De Ring Donuts?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.