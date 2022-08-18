Laffy Taffy Is Hosting a Joke Writing Contest for the First Time in Decades

The Laffy Taffy Your Jokes, Our Wrapper campaign is here, reigniting the art form of submitting jokes to the company in the hopes they'll be featured on the candy wrappers. Between now and September 16, 2022, you can submit your application to LaffyTaffy.com/yourjokes. The joke must be 50 characters or less, and all submissions must be from people aged 18 or older.

To be eligible, you also must submit an original joke – so nothing that exists on the internet already. That means something entirely from your imagination and creativity. For inspiration, you can head to the submission website and read some old jokes featured on wrappers.

And to make the return of this joke-writing campaign even more exciting, Laffy Taffy has enlisted the help of the Laffy Taffy king himself, T-Pain.

"Those who know me best understand comedic humor is a passion of mine, and I really enjoy telling jokes and having a good, old-fashioned 'laff,'" T-Pain said, according to Candy Industry. "I've always loved the taste of Laffy Taffy and enjoyed reading the hilarious dad jokes on their wrappers, so I'm excited that joke-tellers nationwide will have the opportunity to have their own printed on the packaging and that I'll get to decide who has the funniest pun—we're going to have a lot of fun reading submissions and eating Laffy Taffy, I can't wait."

There will be one Grand Prize winner and 100 first-place winners selected from the entries. The Grand Prize editor will potentially have their winning joke printed on future Laffy Taffy wrapper productions, a bag of custom Mini Bars featuring your joke, a $5,000 reward check, and an image of your winning joke wrapper signed by T-Pain. The 100 first-place winners will be given their own custom mini Laffy Taffy bars with their jokes printed on them, with the potential for their jokes to be featured on future Laffy Taffy wrappers.

Now, all you need to do is sit down and come up with the most clever, wholesome joke of all time.