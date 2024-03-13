LaGuardia, Congrats on Being the New 'It Girl' of Airports

NYC's LaGuardia Airport knows very well how to master the "revenge glow-up" game.

Recent results from the Airports Council International's latest Airport Service Quality survey—which were released on Monday and took into account the opinions of 4,200 passengers—speak clearly: the Queens airport, which was once infamous for being not-so-loved by travelers who strolled through its hallways, is now one of the most liked in its category. LaGuardia has now been officially crowned as one of the two best airports in North America in 2023 in its "passenger hosting size," which is that of 25 to 40 million passengers per year.

Just think about where the airport was in 2018—namely, at the very bottom of the list. Back then, LaGuardia was named the worst airport in North America. Now, instead, it flaunts a satisfaction score of 4.24 out of 5, which is a 20% increase since 2018.

It's no small feat, and LaGuardia has to be praised for its recent massive renovation process. Only last year, in fact, the airport fully opened its new, upgraded facilities to the public, and while the costs were hefty, the final look delivered the much hoped-for results.

"LaGuardia used to come in last—dead last—year after year after year in every single passenger survey," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement. "It was universally regarded as the worst airport in the country. It was the airport everyone loved to hate. But no longer." He continued, "Today's results are definitive. LaGuardia Airport has officially transformed from worst to best."

Curious about LaGuardia's gorgeous new look? Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to eating, drinking, and hanging out at one of North America's most-loved airports.