2 Men Were Caught Damaging National Park Rock Formations on Video

National park stans, you now have the opportunity to help find the individuals responsible for permanently defiling one popular national park site—and, ideally, make them lawfully pay for it. A video has surfaced showing two unknown men allegedly toppling ancient rock formations in Lake Mead, Nevada on Sunday, April 7. In just a few seconds, the two managed to ruin the product of millions of years of natural work—and they also committed a crime, since the site is federally protected. The location in question is a popular hiking trail dubbed Redstone Dune Trail and located in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The bad news (in addition to the already disturbing ones about the offense) is that the two men, at this time, have not been identified yet. Officials at Lake Mead, however, are reportedly investigating the incident, as AZ Family reports.

If caught, the two men are facing serious charges. Because of the federal nature of their offense, they could actually face prison time. John Haynes, public information officer for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, told AZ Family that the punishment can vary, and sits anywhere from six months in jail and a $5,000 fine up to a felony offense. Don't worry too much about the criminals in question not getting caught, though. The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (the NPS' FBI, if you will) is absolutely on it, and recently posted on Facebook a still photo from the video showing the two men's faces. "Can you help US Park Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area identify those responsible for vandalism in the park?" reads the post's caption. "Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, the park asks you to please submit a tip. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know." What follows is a list of options to submit an anonymous tip, including a hotline phone number, an online form, and an email address.

While rangers can't be everywhere at all times—especially across extremely vast national park sites—they encourage fellow visitors to safely report incidents like this one. "If you are out of cell phone range or you don't know the number, at least try to capture if you can, if it is safe, some kind of photo or video of the activity taking place," Haynes told AZ Family. "You don't have to engage people. Many people don't feel safe engaging others out there, and that's OK. It's really important to let us know."

