This House Became a Bizarre Ice Castle in the Weekend's Winter Storm

No, these are not images from the Arendelle suburbs. The east coast of the United States and Canada saw some serious snow over the weekend. It was even worse in Webster, New York, where the above home underwent a total transformation.

The house not only weathered a blizzard, but the combination of lake-effect snow, waves, wind, and sub-freezing temperatures led to a beautiful and terrifying sight. The house was completely encased in ice. Photographer John Kucko captured the bizarre occurrence in photo and video.