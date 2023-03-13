Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay Froze Fully Over for the First Time in 30 Years

Winter is currently in full effect in California. With temperatures dropping and storms doing the rounds in the region, areas such as Lake Tahoe are being covered with many, many, many inches of snow. Others, instead, are newly frozen over entirely.

Lake Tahoe's iconic Emerald Bay, which is located about 12 miles north of South Lake Tahoe, recently completely turned into a sheet of ice. This is a pretty rare occurrence, and the body of water hasn't reportedly frozen over for more than 20 years, with the last event of the kind dated back to 1993, one park official told SFGate.

Emerald Bay partially freezing isn't huge news. What's uncommon, though, is for it to completely freeze. Very cold weather definitely helped in the endeavor, and according to the National Weather Service, below-freezing temperatures (at times, near or at single digits) and wind chill hit the Emerald Bay area last week.

If you're already thinking about tying up your ice skates, you'd better hold that thought. The ice is barely 6 inches thick, which is way too thin for people to walk on, let alone skate, SFGate reports.