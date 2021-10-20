This Company Is Giving Away a Year of Rent-Free Living Across the U.S.

The pandemic changed the way a lot of people live their lives. With working from home becoming more common, more people are trying their hand at flexible living arrangements, traveling from city to city and dwelling to dwelling as they please without quitting their day jobs. Landing, a company created for "digital nomads," wants even more people to lean into the lifestyle, and it's drawing them in with an epic giveaway.

You can win a full year of free stays at any of Landing's 35,000 apartments in cities all across the United States. All accommodations are fully furnished and ready to inhabit. Landing is a subscription-based service that allows "digital nomads" to rent homes just like anyone else but for short-term stays. Users never have to pay security deposits or stress about utility bills. They just pick a place, move in, and stay until they're ready to move to the next place. The only catch is there's a 30-day notice requirement before moving out (14 days for some places).

Landing is giving three lucky winners the chance to spend a year enjoying the "digital nomad" life for free. Winners will get to pick four cities in the US to spend their year living between. Landing has places in 200 cities, so you're bound to find a place you like, whether you're looking to spend some time in a big city or take it easy in a quieter locale.

In addition to covering rent, Landing will foot the bill for winners' other "living fees," which members are typically responsible for. That means utilities, Wi-Fi, parking, and whatever else. Winners will be allowed to bring a single guest (as well as a dog!) along with them for the entire journey or a portion of it.

If you're interested, you can enter here. The contest will be open until November 15. Each applicant will be asked to submit a 60-second clip explaining how they would spend their year. If you win, you'll also be asked to share some highlights from your journey, but let's be honest, you were going to do that anyway.

Landing will announce its winners on its blog on December 1. Their year of flexible living will kick off in 2022.