This Map Shows the Highest-Earning Company in Each State

State pride is a funny thing. People tend to get very territorial when it comes to claiming ownership of everything from its greatest foods, to bizarre superlative stats, and even their most underrated cities. But what sort of connection do you feel to the largest company headquartered in your borders? Do you even know which company that is?
Well, now you have no reason not to, thanks to this new map which reveals the largest companies -- by revenue -- based in each state.
The map, which was created by the folks at HowMuch, is based on data from 2017 company filings as well as estimates of private company figures from S&P Capital IQ. Besides identifying the largest company (in terms of revenue) based in each state, it also notes what exactly that revenue is to give you a better idea how it compares to that of other companies around the country. Per the rankings, Walmart -- which is based in Arkansas -- is by far the biggest revenue-earning company in the country, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The second-largest revenue earner is Texas-based ExxonMobil, followed by Nebraska's Berkshire Hathaway. Here's which company came out on top in each state, along with their annual revenues.
Alabama -- Alabama Power ($5.6 billion)
Alaska -- Arctic Slope Regional Corporation ($2.5 billion)
Arizona -- Avnet, Inc. ($26.2 billion)
Arkansas -- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ($485.9 billion)
California -- Apple Inc. ($215.6 billion)
Colorado -- Arrow Electronics, Inc. ($23.8 billion)
Connecticut -- Aetna Inc. ($63.2 billion)
Delaware -- E.I. du Pont du Nemours and Company ($24.6 billion)
Florida -- Publix Super Markets, Inc. ($34 billion)
Georgia -- The Home Depot, Inc. ($94.6 billion)
Hawaii -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. ($2.5 billion)
Idaho -- AB Acquisition LLC ($59.7 billion)
Illinois -- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ($117.4 billion)
Indiana -- Anthem, Inc. ($85 billion)
Iowa -- Aegon U.S. Holding Corporation ($37.9 billion)
Kansas -- Koch Industries, Inc. ($100 billion)
Kentucky -- Humana, Inc. ($54.4 billion)
Louisiana -- Rain CII Carbon LLC ($23.6 billion)
Maine -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ($1.8 billion)
Maryland -- Lockheed Martin Corporation ($47.2 billion)
Massachusetts -- General Electric Company ($123.7 billion)
Michigan -- General Motors Company ($166.4 billion)
Minnesota -- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ($184.8 billion)
Mississippi -- Sanderson Farms, Inc. ($2.8 billion)
Missouri -- Express Scripts Holding Company ($100.3 billion)
Montana -- National Flood Services, Inc. ($700 million)
Nebraska -- Berkshire Hathaway ($223.6 billion)
Nevada -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. ($12.2 billion)
New Hampshire -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. ($29.5 billion)
New Jersey -- Johnson & Johnson ($71.9 billion)
New Mexico -- PNM Resources ($1.4 billion)
New York --Verizon Communications Inc. ($126 billion)
North Carolina -- Bank of America Corporation ($83.7 billion)
North Dakota -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. ($4.1 billion)
Ohio -- Cardinal Health, Inc. ($121.5 billion)
Oklahoma -- Enterprise Crude Oil LLC ($20.9 billion)
Oregon -- Nike, Inc. ($32.4 billion)
Pennsylvania -- AmerisourceBergen Corporation ($146.8 billion)
Rhode Island -- CVS Health Corporation ($177.5 billion)
South Carolina -- BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Inc. ($7.2 billion)
South Dakota -- POET, Inc. ($4.4 billion)
Tennessee -- FedEx Corporation ($50.4 billion)
Texas -- Exxon Mobil Corporation ($226.1 billion)
Utah -- Asahi Refining USA Inc. ($21 billion)
Vermont -- Keurig Green Mountain ($4.5 billion)
Virginia -- Mars, Incorporated ($35 billion)
Washington -- Amazon.com, Inc. ($126 billion)
West Virginia -- Mononongahela Power Company ($1.6 billion)
Wisconsin -- Johnson Controls, Inc. ($36.9 billion)
Wyoming -- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. ($800 million)
Although several big and highly populated states are obviously home to a number of huge revenue-generating companies (looking at you, California and Texas), the map proves that some surprisingly less-populated locales lay claim to the biggest money-makers (though it's important to note that revenue is a very different thing than profit).
