A Tourist in Vegas Won $230,000 and Left Not Knowing Due to a Machine Malfunction

One very lucky tourist struck gold twice. First, Robert Taylor won a $230,000 jackpot from a slot machine at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Then, when the slot machine malfunctioned Taylor wasn't even aware that he'd won any money at all. His second stroke of luck was when the Nevada Gaming Control Board spent the next month tracking down Taylor to make sure he got his prize.

Taylor was from out of state, so by the time casino officials realized what had happened they had a hard time finding him on their own. So they turned to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which conducted a full investigation, looking through hours of surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses, and even scouring purchase records.

"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," said James Taylor, Chief of the Board's Enforcement Division, in a press release.

While it wasn't so lucky that Taylor didn't initially know he had won the jackpot, the fact that he had an investigation dedicated to making sure he got his prize money feels ultra lucky.