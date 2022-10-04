Here's How You Can Win a Free Trip to Las Vegas & 2 Tickets to a Show

Las Vegas residencies might seem a bit outdated. Immediately you might think of well-respected legends who have already peaked like Elton John, Celine Dion, or Cher, for example. But in recent years, some of the most popular (and current) artists have taken up spots on the Las Vegas strip to breathe new life into the whole residency ordeal. Adele and Lady Gaga for instance, have both recently settled down in Sin City.

If you've ever dreamed of attending a flashy show on the Las Vegas strip, now's your chance, and the best part? You can do it for free. CasinoSmash, an online casino guide, is offering up the chance to win a free pair of tickets to a show on the Las Vegas strip, plus $1,000 to cover travel and accommodation.

To enter, just submit an application on the company's website. If you win, you'll also get a chance to review the event for the CasinoSmash blog. The judges will be looking for participants who exhibit a deep love and appreciation for all things Las Vegas-related.

The sweepstakes will remain open until midnight on October 7. The winner will be contacted via email no later than Tuesday, October 11. Entrants must be 21 years or older and a US resident.