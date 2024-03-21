The Vegas Sphere Went from U2 Concerts to Corporate Events in Record Time

Watching the process of someone selling out is painful. I mean, we all remember when the ache of watching Maroon 5 go from making Songs About Jane in 2002 to V in 2014. But, this is a tough economy, and staying true to one’s roots doesn’t tend to pay the bills. So it’s not too surprising that Las Vegas’s Sphere is going from a venue for U2 and artsy Darren Aronofsky films to hosting a Hewlett Packard keynote speaking event.

Announced on March 20, Hewlett Packard’s Enterprise President and CEO will deliver his annual keynote address on June 18. It’s a big departure from old rumors that Beyoncé will have a residency at the venue—but I understand. Life’s expensive these days, the Sphere needs to keep a steady stream of revenue coming in to help cover the exorbitant construction and operational costs. It cost $2.3 billion to build, and even weekly ad spaces that run for $650,000 aren’t enough to generate sufficient revenue. (And if we're being real, the state-of-the-art LED technology that covers the exterior of the structure being used for Salesforce advertisements already feels like a sellout situation.)

"Sphere is where the world's biggest artists, and now the biggest brands, go when they want to create an experience unlike any other," said Jennifer Koester, President, Sphere Business Operations at Sphere Entertainment, in a statement about the keynote address. "Sphere is a next-generation medium and a powerful platform for companies to educate and demonstrate – connecting with their audiences in a way they can only do at Sphere.”

Yeah, sure. But so far, the Sphere has had more appeal for how its changed the Las Vegas skyline than bringing people inside the venue. I mean, the next scheduled residency is rumored to be The Eagles, a band that hit their peak in the 1970s. As much as I perform “Hotel California” at karaoke, that kind of concert doesn’t have the same kind of draw as a mega star like Beyoncé. So, if the people who run the Sphere need to rent out the space to an ultra large corporation like Hewlett Packard for a while, I get it. Just please, don’t follow in Maroon 5’s footsteps and get involved with reality singing competitions.