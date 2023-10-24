The Sphere Was Just Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023

The Sphere has a lot of buzz this year. The giant structure has transformed the Las Vegas Strip, turned hotel rooms into a viewing platform, and made a U2 concert feel like an out-of-this-world experience. And all that technological magic hasn't gone unnoticed.

In Time Magazine's just-dropped 2023 Best Inventions list, the Sphere is listed among the 200 selections for the year, which are sorted into 21 categories. The categories include accessibility, fitness, and the outdoors. The Sphere is named in the design category, along with Iambic Model T and the Einstein shape, and 10 other items.

Time highlighted that since it was first lit up on July 4, the Sphere has made a permanent change to Vegas. The 366-foot-tall structure hosts the world's largest LED screen, which is made of 1,230,000 interlocking pucks.

"This is a medium," Jim Dolan, chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, told Thrillist in an interview. "It's not just a building … it's going to continue to develop. When we first started to make motion pictures, what was the end goal for that? It wasn't Star Wars. No one knew Star Wars was coming. I hope we're going to see our own Star Wars here. I hope creators come here and develop this well beyond what we even imagined."

So, while the Sphere is being named as one of the top inventions of 2023, it is likely that we will see even more impressive releases from the team behind the gigantic, eye-catching structure in 2024.