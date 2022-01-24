This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed
The demolition is part of the makeover of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.
The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
The decision to knock down the volcano comes after MGM Resorts sold The Mirage to Hard Rock International for just over one billion dollars. While the resort will keep its name, everything else will be getting a significant makeover. The Hard Rock-owned property will be in a signature guitar shape and themed accordingly.
"When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists, and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80-acre center-Strip location," Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen said in a press release.
This news certainly bums out fans of the volcano. There is already a Change.org petition to save it, with nearly 1,700 signatures. "Frankly, it should be a historical landmark—hopefully, we can elevate the cause to such a high level," the petition reads.
Currently, a timeline for the renovation hasn't been shared.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.