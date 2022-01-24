This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.

The decision to knock down the volcano comes after MGM Resorts sold The Mirage to Hard Rock International for just over one billion dollars. While the resort will keep its name, everything else will be getting a significant makeover. The Hard Rock-owned property will be in a signature guitar shape and themed accordingly.