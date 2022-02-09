This Las Vegas Airline Gives Couples the Opportunity to Get Hitched Midair

Las Vegas has made a name for itself as a place to get hitched in the most unconventional ways, but Las Vegas-based scenic tour company Love Cloud takes the idea to new heights.

The company offers romantic three-course in-flight meals, wedding flights, and vow renewal flights, all in a decked-out twin-engine plane. The scenic flights are available during the day and night, offering views of the desert and the iconic Vegas Strip.

But the really unique offering comes with one of the additional options. Love Cloud offers official membership to the Mile High Club (you even get a card) and provides the space to join up. It's definitely one way to celebrate renewed vows or new nuptials. "You and the pilot are separated by a secured curtain door," the Love Club website states. "The pilot is also equipped with a noise-canceling headset so that you and your partner have complete privacy throughout the flight."

Along with the privacy, the plane will also have a wireless sound and light system, red satin sheets, and a custom-made foam mattress. It is definitely the most spacious place for joining the club, unlike what we've seen in the movies.

"After the flight, you will be presented with His and Her Mile High Club VIP Certificate Cards and will then have a photo next to the aircraft so that you have both a picture and card to remember your romantic adventure by," the website details.

According to Love Cloud founder and pilot Andy Johnson, the Mile High Club Flight is the most popular offering, the New York Times reports. "You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face," he told the outlet.

All of these offerings come in packages that start at $995.