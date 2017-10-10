'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Just Dropped a New Trailer and Everyone Is Excited

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped Monday night. Director Rian Johnson kind of warned fans on Twitter that they'll learn some things about the movie that will make it impossible to come into theaters fresh. "I [am] legitimately torn," he wrote, responding to a fan's inquiry about the trailer. "If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood....." Fortunately, there aren't any big spoilers, but it does raise questions about what the future holds for Rey.
The trailer gives us a lot of Luke Skywalker here, so if you're excited about getting more than the sliver of Mark Hamill you got in The Force Awakens, achievement unlocked. The story is expected to pick up right where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey tracking down Luke where she presumably hears Luke's ominous words that ended the first teaser. "It's time for the Jedi to end," he says.
That was an intriguing line, but this trailer raises even more questions. Is there clever editing at work or does this really tease Kylo Ren offering to help Rey in some way? When Luke says, "This is not going to go the way you think," is he talking to Rey? Will Finn v. Captain Phasma be better than Arya v. Brienne? What the hell is a porg? Will Snoke eat the porgs? Please?
A new poster for the film was also released Monday. Luke looms large in the poster, but Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa is given prominence as well, resting right over the top of the title.
The much-anticipated sequel to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released in theaters on December 14.
