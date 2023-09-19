These TikToks Are a Brutal Reminder Not to Be Late for Your Cruise

If the phrase "this ship has sailed" means anything, it is, quite literally, that once the ship has detached from the dock, there is no turning back. So if you're late to your cruise, there are really, really good chances you'll be left ashore. A slew of videos are currently going viral on TikTok showing exactly this phenomenon—people who, after being late for their cruise boarding, end up missing their entire vacation. In one video, posted by TikTok user @thisisuz03, a person is shown frantically running towards a cruise ship. According to the caption, they were late to the "all aboard" call. "Lady shows up 5 minutes after her ship left and is begging them to 'bring back the ship!'" reads the text. "Sorry, it doesn't work that way…" In the video, the cruise ship seems to still be docked, but it is unclear whether the boarding has officially closed. It isn't the only video of the sort, though. In another TikTok, a passenger who is already comfortably aboard the ship shows a couple of people running up to the cruise. Allegedly, they were 45 minutes late according to the poster. "I never thought I would see the day people would miss boarding the ship in time!!!" reads the caption. "45 minutes late. They were left behind!!! They ran up to the ship as we were leaving."

It must definitely suck to realize there's nothing else you can do when you're denied boarding. The same TikTok user that posted the first video, @thisisuz03, shared another TikTok showing the reaction of some vacationers who, after being allegedly one hour late to their cruise, were left ashore. In the video, which seems to be shot by a person standing on the cruise, five people are shown by a golf cart looking defeated and, most importantly, frustrated.

A policy is a policy, though—and be sure the staff will make sure it's respected. Thrillist reached out to Royal Caribbean, one of the most prominent and famous cruise lines in the world, to know more about their rules when it comes to passengers being late. As per Royal Caribbean's guidelines, there's no waiting around. If you're late after an excursion, "the ship will not wait for any guest faring on their own, as it is their responsibility to be onboard before the ship's scheduled departure time." If, however, guests booked a shore excursion through Royal Caribbean and are late because the tour is delayed, the ship will wait for you. The same thing kind of goes for missing boarding due to travel delays. According to Royal Caribbean's rules, if you miss your cruise trip's departure due to "carrier-caused delays or other covered reasons" the cruise line's travel protection program package of benefit will reimburse guests for additional accommodations, meals, and "catch-up" transportation expenses. If, however, you did your own planning and your delays aren't because of covered reasons, you're responsible for any expense you have to face to meet the ship at the next port of call. In either scenario, though, one thing is clear: Regardless of whether you have a travel protection plan or not, the cruise will most certainly not wait for you if you're late. And if you miss your cruise while you are in a foreign country, you'd better have your passport at hand, or, as this handy TikTok below points out, you'll have to contact the nearest US embassy to get the appropriate travel documents to return home.