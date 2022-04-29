Lavazza Introduces Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Cans
The four flavors are inspired by Italian cities and regions.
Don't get me wrong, I love an overpriced coffee shop latte just as much as the next, but I don't always have the budget—or will to leave my bed—to get it. That's where Lavazza comes in.
The Italian-made coffee company capitalizes on convenience with its all-new ready-to-drink cold brew cans. The lineup includes Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk.
"Premium, organic, ready-to-drink coffee is growing at a rate nearly 39% faster than packaged coffee. This is due in part to younger, American coffee drinkers' preference for cold and iced coffees, which makes this market one of the most dynamic," CEO of Lavazza Davide Riboni said in a press release. "We're always thinking about what's next for coffee drinkers and are confident that our new ready-to-drink cold brew will attract a new class of coffee connoisseurs who value premium taste and quality."
Different Italian cities and regions inspired each flavor. The Classic Cold Brew transports you to the canals of Venice, the Nitro Cold Brew is reminiscent of the Blue Grotto of Capri, the Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk evokes Tuscany's majestic Cypress landscaping, and the Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk is inspired by Milan.
The ready-to-drink cold brew cans are available for $3.49, and you can get them at Lavazza cafes, online, Amazon, Eataly stores, and other retailers.