Lavazza Introduces Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Cans

Don't get me wrong, I love an overpriced coffee shop latte just as much as the next, but I don't always have the budget—or will to leave my bed—to get it. That's where Lavazza comes in.

The Italian-made coffee company capitalizes on convenience with its all-new ready-to-drink cold brew cans. The lineup includes Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk.

"Premium, organic, ready-to-drink coffee is growing at a rate nearly 39% faster than packaged coffee. This is due in part to younger, American coffee drinkers' preference for cold and iced coffees, which makes this market one of the most dynamic," CEO of Lavazza Davide Riboni said in a press release. "We're always thinking about what's next for coffee drinkers and are confident that our new ready-to-drink cold brew will attract a new class of coffee connoisseurs who value premium taste and quality."