Don't Laugh, but a Lawyer's Pants Caught Fire in Court

When you hear schoolyard rhymes, you don't expect them to come to life. Not even a college student would leave pease porridge in a pot for nine days. Also, who eats pease porridge?

While no one is impugning his character or honesty, one Miami lawyer's pants did actually catch fire in court Wednesday. Stephen Gutierrez, a 28-year-old defense lawyer, was giving closing arguments when smoke began billowing from his right pocket. Even worse, this happened during an arson trial in which he was arguing his client's car spontaneously combusted, according to the Miami Herald.

It's a situation that feels so removed from reality it would be less surprising to discover it was a viral marketing scheme announcing the release of Jim Carrey's Liar Liar 2.