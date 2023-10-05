A Major New Update Just Made LAX Less Terrible for Flying

And that has only been made more difficult by the previously disconnected Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal. Now, there’s a new connector, allowing ticketed passengers and airport employees to pass through LAX’s terminals after going through security. The new path is about 2 miles long, and connects Terminal 1 to Terminal 8. It means that passengers won’t have to be rescreened after going through security to enter a new terminal.

The ability to navigate through LAX has long been an incredibly difficult venture. It is one of those airports where lounge access is essential — it has a three star rating (out of five) on Skytrax , and is the fifth busiest airport in the world .

This is the first time since the airport opened that access to all terminals have been available to the public. In 2024, there will be even further improvements, with automated people movers and pedestrian bridges scheduled to be constructed.

"The positive impacts of LAX's transformation are starting to materialize at the airport. With this latest milestone, passengers can journey from T1 to T8 post-security without the need for buses," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports, in a statement. "This is just one vital update in a collection of many that are making travel at LAX efficient, dependable and user-friendly."

According to Los Angeles World Airports more changes coming to the hub include more seating at Terminal 3, more chargers for passenger use, and even more shopping and dining options. In the coming years, it seems like LAX will become a significantly more pleasant place to travel through.