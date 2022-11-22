A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
The resurrected flavor is inspired by one of Chicago's signature dishes.
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor.
The flavor was inspired by the deep dish pizza made famous by Giordano's, a Windy City-based restaurant chain. If you've never had a deep dish pizza, it tastes a lot like regular pizza but with a much thicker crust and way more cheese. It's the perfect dish to pair with a Chicago winter.
The Deep Dish Pizza chips made their original debut in 2018, with the bag packaging featuring Giordano's logo. That logo has since been dropped and replaced with the label "Fan Favorite," but the flavor profile presumably remains the same.
You can find the chips for a limited time at select Sam's Club stores or buy them online. A 15.75-ounce bag should cost you around $5.