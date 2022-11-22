A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time

Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor.

The flavor was inspired by the deep dish pizza made famous by Giordano's, a Windy City-based restaurant chain. If you've never had a deep dish pizza, it tastes a lot like regular pizza but with a much thicker crust and way more cheese. It's the perfect dish to pair with a Chicago winter.