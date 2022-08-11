Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup

The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese, in stores nationwide on August 8, and they will be available while supplies last.

Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle . The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos.

"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Stacy Taffet said in a press release. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for."

The flavor swap lineup includes the all-new Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese and returning favorites, Lay's Cheetos, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch, and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

You can snag 8-ounce bags for $4.59 or 2.5-ounce single-serving bags for $2.29.