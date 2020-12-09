Lay's New 'Game Day Chili' Chips Will Arrive Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Get lost, barbecue: It's chili's time to shine. This month, Lay's announced that a new, sports-friendly potato chip flavor will soon be hitting shelves. It's called Game Day Chili and we have a feeling it'll find its way to your lap come Super Bowl Sunday.

How did Lay's pack the warm and spicy flavors of chili into a crunchy little potato chip? Well, we aren't food scientists, so we don't really know. But what we can tell you is that they got the job done with a combination of tomato, chili pepper, onion, garlic, and Tex-Mex spices to add some pep. They're savory and flavory and hopefully better than Lay's other frightening product releases.

The chips are set to release in early January 2021, so you'll have plenty of time to acquire them for your Super Bowl LV spread.

If they're as good as chili, we'll be genuinely impressed. And if they suck, that's no biggie because they'll only be in stores for a little while and then we can forget the whole thing ever happened.