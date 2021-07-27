News

Lay's is Now Making Funyuns- and Doritos-Flavored Potato Chips

More ways to enjoy the flavors you love.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 7/27/2021 at 4:55 PM

Courtesy of Lay's/Illustration by Maggie Rossetti/Thrillist

Lay's is changing the chip game forever. The snack maker is taking two fan-favorite chip flavors—Funyuns and Doritos—and delivering a whole new way to enjoy them. 

The flavors of Funyuns and Cool Ranch Doritos will now coat Lay's classic potato chips in a flavor mashup of epic proportions. Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion will hit shelves today, but they won't be around forever.

Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion come in a couple of sizes. Customers can grab a large bag for $3.79 or a small bag for $1.99.

Grab 'em while you can!

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.