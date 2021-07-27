Lay's is Now Making Funyuns- and Doritos-Flavored Potato Chips

Lay's is changing the chip game forever. The snack maker is taking two fan-favorite chip flavors—Funyuns and Doritos—and delivering a whole new way to enjoy them.

The flavors of Funyuns and Cool Ranch Doritos will now coat Lay's classic potato chips in a flavor mashup of epic proportions. Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion will hit shelves today, but they won't be around forever.

Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion come in a couple of sizes. Customers can grab a large bag for $3.79 or a small bag for $1.99.

Grab 'em while you can!