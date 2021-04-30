Lay's New Potato Chips Are Coated in Doritos Cool Ranch Dust

Just yesterday, Frito-Lay was pitting two of its most popular snacks against each other, and today it’s marrying two more. In a true ‘what will they think of next’ doozy of a move, the company has created a chip that tastes like… a different chip. The maker of more foods than can be enumerated here has taken its standard issue potato chip and imbued it with Cool Ranch Dorito flavor.

“Ever wonder what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay’s chips,” a question printed on the back of the bag asks. “Saddle up, because Lay’s put this iconic Doritos flavor on these iconic potato chips,” the text continues. Whether or not anyone had wondered about this particular mashup, mingling the two foods does continue a long tradition of similar combos like Krispy Kreme popcorn, Nerds candy corn, and Frank’s RedHot Goldfish.

Cool Ranch Lay’s are part of a limited run alongside Cheeots and Funyun-flavored chips, according to Delish. Bags will sell for about $3.60, while they last.