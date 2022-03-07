Lay's Is Launching 2 New Limited Edition Cheese-Flavored Chips

Olesia Bekh/iStock/Getty Images

Fans of unique chip flavors are in for a treat. Lay's is releasing a series of limited edition cheesy flavors as part of its G.O.A.T. Series, which is celebrating the kick-off of the company's annual soccer campaign. The first cheese flavors are US Cheddar Jalapeño and Argentina Queso & Pimienta and Caramelized Onion. What's more exciting is that these first two flavors will be accompanied by one of the most celebrated faces in modern soccer: Lionel Messi. The G.O.A.T. chips will have Messi's face planted squarely in the center of the bag—another limited edition feature to accompany the unique flavor.

"I've worked with Lay's for many years now, and of course been featured on their packaging. But this is a new level," Messi said in a press release. "I am so excited Lay's was able to make this happen for fans and hope they can get their hands on one of Lay's G.O.A.T. bags!" To get your hands on these G.O.A.T. chips, you can place an order at Snacks.com. Each bag retails for $4.09, and there is a maximum of 10 bags per customer. They likely won't be available for long, so if Messi or cheesy chips are your thing, you might want to sprint towards checkout.

