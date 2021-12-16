Lay's Is Selling Vodka Made from the Same Potatoes as Its Chips

Just last month, Arby's made its foray into the liquor business with a vodka inspired by its fan-favorite fries—both the curly and crinkle cut variety. And now, Lay's is unleashing its own booze made from the very same potatoes as its chips.

In partnership with Eastside Distilling, the snack purveyor is using its proprietary potatoes to create its own crisp vodka, transforming your favorite drunk snack brand into your favorite drinking brand.

"At Lay's, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to bring joy and fun to our fans. This launch comes just in time for the holidays so our fans who are 21 years old and over can enjoy Lay's in an exciting, brand-new way at their get-togethers," senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay Melissa Miranda said in a statement to Thrillist.

Lay's is rolling out its soon-to-be signature vodka today, December 16—just in time for your white elephant shopping needs. The bottle will be available online for $40 while supplies last, but if that's anything like Arby's iteration, it won't be long. The fast food joint's try at spirits proved to be a quick success, selling out within the hour.