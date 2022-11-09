Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.

The treat is a dipped potato snack with clusters of sweetened almonds, rice, and other yummy items. The ball of bites is then partially dipped in a milk chocolate coating. Lay's describes the treat as "small poppable goodness that is perfect for sharing or having out at your next holiday event or family gathering."

The item is available for sale nationwide at Target stores for $4.99. You can find the products online and in stores elsewhere, too.